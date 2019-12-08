Church's tree-mendous countdown to Christmas

Have your say

St Leonard’s Christmas Tree Festival sparkled once again this year, with more than 25 entries to the competition.

The ‘countdown to Christmas’ event, which has been organised by the Penwortham church for the past four years, attracted trees decorated by local schools, clubs and community groups.

The Jackson family, David, Thomas (4), Gemma and Clara (18 months) at St Leonard's Christmas Tree Festival

It ran throughout Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24.

Laraine Southwell, one of the organisers, said: “Over the years we have had the most amazingly creative trees decorated in every conceivable way by community groups and local schools.”

A prize for the most popular tree voted for by visitors and as well as Christmas trees on display, there were also craft stalls and art activities for children.

On the Saturday evening, Lostock Hall Band played to visitors with the church in Marshall’s Brow lit by the Christmas Tree lights. On the Sunday, musical group Two Note played before a 4.15pm Songs Of Praise Service.

Evelyn Castle, four, at St Leonard's Christmas Tree Festival, Penwortham

The church will also be hosting a Christmas Carol service at 6pm on December 15.

All welcome to attend.