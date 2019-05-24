Church bells sounded for a magical day for Kieran McSpirit and Rosie Fryer

Hearing the church bells ringing ahead of her wedding was a magical moment for Rosie Fryer.

Kieran and Rosie McSpirit

She married Kieran McSpirit on April 11 at her local church, St Michael’s in Kirkham, surrounded by friends and family.

Having first met at the hairdressers where Rosie worked, they eventually got together at sixth form and their first date was at Starbucks.

In February 2018, they went to Venice and Kieran proposed on a gondola.

Rosie, a primary school teacher, said: “Every second of the holiday was amazing and Venice has definitely now got a special place in our hearts.”

The weather on their wedding day was warm and as well as the church bells ringing, a special moment for the bride was singing ‘Going to the Chapel of Love’ in the car with her dad on the way to church.

They had a rustic, spring theme with whites, pinks and greenery in the flowers, and the bride had made all the invitations, order of services, table plan and table settings.

Their best man played the saxophone for them and a double decker bus transported guests from the church to the Villa, in Wrea Green.

Rosie, 24, said: “You feel like you have to say it is the best day ever, but seriously it was the best day of my life. I wouldn’t change a single second of it.

“I feel extremely lucky to have such amazing memories of the run up, hen dos, the night before and especially the day itself. Thank you to every single person that helped.”

Kieran, 26, added: “Everything about the day, from start to finish, was perfect.

“My wife looked absolutely stunning and I realised as soon as I saw walking down the aisle that I was incredibly lucky to be marrying her.

“All the guests and vendors made it so memorable.”