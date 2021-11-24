The Mill Shop next door to The Mill café in St Catherine’s Park, Lostock Hall, has been transformed into a Christmas winter wonderland selling a range of gifts, decorations, cards, wrapping paper, Christmas trees, clothing, toys, handmade crafts and more.

The shop opens every day from 10am-4pm but will be extending its opening hours on December 2, 9 and 16 until 7pm for late night Christmas shopping.

The Mill café is also opening late on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from December 2 to 18, serving Christmas dinners. To book a festive meal visit www.themillatstcatherinespark.co.uk or call 01772 695277.

The Mill Shop at St Catherine's Hospice is extending its opening hours in the weeks before Christmas

All proceeds from sales in the café and shop will go towards funding the hospice's specialist palliative and end-of-life care.

