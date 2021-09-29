Christmas shoe box appeal for animals in Lancashire

A group of charity volunteers from around Preston, are calling for donations as part of a shoebox appeal for animals this Christmas.

Harvery’s Army is an animal lost and found charity which runs across the country, but its group of volunteers in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, are organising a Christmas shoebox appeal for their local area this year.

The charity are asking for a range of items for pets, including toys, treats, food and blankets, which they can in turn give to dogs and cats in rescue shelters, or who are companions to the homeless.

Michelle Flowers, 55, from Ribbleton, Preston, who has volunteered with Harvey’s Army for over a year, said: “In a nut shell the shoe box appeal is to help the animals in the shelters who don’t have a family or a home and aren’t going to have a Christmas.”

“Because of lockdown, there’s been so many people breeding and getting pets and now they’re not wanted as everyone’s going back to work and they can’t be bothered with them, so the rescues are absolutely full and it’s heartbreaking.”

Anyone who is interested can donate individual items which the group can add to a box, or provide a whole shoe box themselves, with the appeal running from now until the 4th December.

Michelle, who is the drop off contact for people in Preston, will then distribute the shoe boxes to charities across the region, along with the other local volunteers.

The shoeboxes will be given to animals in rescue centres across the region.

For drop-offs in Preston, phone Michelle on 07746505056 or to find out how to donate in your local area, phone the general Harvey’s Army number on 0783372795.

The charity also have an Amazon wish list if members of the public would prefer to choose something that way.

Harvey's Army became a registered charity in June 2014 after the tragic death of a miniature poodle called Harvey, who died after running away from home.

There are now over 300 volunteers across the country, who are responsible for looking after missing dogs and reuniting them with their owners.