Christmas festival in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice Lostock Hall

Have your say

A two-day festive fundraiser will take over the grounds of a hospice in Lostock Hall.

The Christmas wonderland at St Catherine’s Hospice will be back with bells on in the countdown to the big day.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income, said: “There’s something for all the family to enjoy, from Santa’s Grotto and fairground rides, to plenty of gift stalls, festive food and drink and live entertainment.

“St Catherine’s Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the occasion.

“There are lots of activities and attractions taking place around our gardens and in our covered marquee, including donkey rides, birds of prey, external traders and our own pop-up charity shops selling winter wear and books, a craft fair, an amazing art and photography exhibition perfect for presents, and more!”

Everyone is invited to St Catherine’s Park this Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 3pm.