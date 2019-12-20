Christmas appeal to find support worker who 'made a real difference' in Preston mum's life when she was a homeless teen

A Preston mum is trying to find a support worker who helped her after she ran away from home as a teenager.



Sam Stone, 39, is looking for a support worker called Eleanor who helped her after she ran away from home as a teenager.

In 1996, when she was only 16-years old, Sam was forced to stay in a hostel after a disagreement with her father.

Eleanor helped her find a flat with two other girls, Nadine and Yvonne, who were in similar circumstances.

For Christmas, Eleanor gave Sam a special Christmas bell decoration and a heartfelt note which said: "Even bad times can hold special memories and I hope that this bell will be a part of those memories."

23 years later, Sam is now married with two children aged 22 and 13.

She also owns a manufacturing business with her husband, 39.

This Christmas, Sam would like to find Eleanor to thank her for all of her help when she was a teenager.

Sam said: "She made a real difference in my life.

“I still put the bauble on the tree every Christmas and I think of her every time I use it.

"It would be really nice to see her again and to show her how my life has changed."

Anyone who has any information about where Eleanor might be can contact Sam on pyglet80@hotmail.com

What does the note say?

The note says: "I guess you think that your project worker has gone batty buying you a Christmas tree decoration for Christmas. Well, you could be right.

"However, as with all things there's a reason as to why people do whatever they do. My reason is this.

"Christmas tree decorations evoke memories over the passing years.

"This Christmas bell is not your average market stall product.

"It will last you a life time, and maybe in ten, twenty, thirty, forty years' time, when dressing your tree with your children and grandchildren, you might perhaps remember your puddled project worker and the friends you have made at Empire when things were not quite so good for you.

"Even bad times can hold special memories and I hope that this bell will be a part of those memories.

"God bless you and have a happy Christmas."