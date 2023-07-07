With a restaurant boasting a number one Travellers’ Choice on Trip Advisor and a tapas bar that is packed out even on weeknights, we decided to spend a day visiting to see what all the fuss was about and it did not disappoint! Upon reaching Beech Road you are met with a relaxed, on holiday type of vibe. With a vast array of shops to choose from, I am first met with The Pottery Corner – a unique creative studio and gallery open to the public, so if you fancy yourself as a bit of Picasso in the making, this is a great place for all whether it’s for babies hand and feet prints, a coffee mug with a cat’s face or even as a gift, all of which you can proudly display your masterpiece in the window or take it home with you. You can aso bring in your own alcohol while designing your masterpiece. Famed for it’s salt ‘n’ pepper chips by the locals, Chinese takeaway Oriental Cuisine is situated next door. Venturing on down the strip there is a corner shop for all your snack fixes which also houses a slush puppy machine for those warmer days. On the opposite side of the road there are many bars to choose from including 97 and The Lead Station.

If you are looking to be transported to Spain for the day then tapas place Bar San Juan is it but, be warned, even on weekdays this place is laden with guests, so best to book pre-visit. The popular Jane Eyre restaurant famed for its Sunday roasts is also ready to welcome in hungry passers-by, as is well-known bakery Bisous Bisous if you fancy taking in your surroundings outside while sampling a salted caramel eclair. Further on down you have the Trevor Arms for all your ales and beers and also wine bar The Chorlton Green which also serves cheeseboards. A kebab shop, jewellery stores and a flower shop are also provided as is the wonderful Beech Inn which nestles at the end of the road and has a large garden terrace out the back. Shop locally is the theme of the day as independent stores feature heavily along the stretch with clothing stores such as Love Lucy – a ladies’ Indie boutique offering on trend items, which is also available online, to a wine shop called Epicerie Ludo, which offers chocolates, artisan breads, cheeses, meats and bespoke gift hampers.

The Laundrette on Beech Road which boasts a Traveller's Choice award

Last, but by no means least is number one on Manchester Trip Advisor for Travellers’ Choice, The Laundrette. Formerly a laundrette, it’s easy to see why this spacious, outside dog-friendly restaurant boasts it’s rating, with quirky cocktails presented in bubble baths and candy floss adding that special touch and a menu that reads like a laundrette. One of the owners, Emma Charles also injects some quirkiness into its sister bar The Washhouse located in Manchester’s city centre by DJing in the toilets, much to the delight of visitors. Across the road from the restaurant lies a park and a further leg stretch of over 7 minutes will transport you to local nature reserve Chorlton Water Park – perfect for walking off all those cocktails and carbs.

If you are looking for a day out unique to the usual, then this is the place to be. Chorlton gives the vibe that it’s different from other places – a reason why it has cemented itself as a favoured destination by visitors.

Grocer and wine merchant Ludo on Beech Road