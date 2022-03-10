Hoghton In Harmony choir will be performing a one-off concert at the Holmes Farm Cuckoo Nest Bar on March 24, with songs ranging from musical theatre and traditional folk to Queen, Eva Cassidy and Aerosmith.

The bar will be open, so you can taste all of the award-winning Cuckoo Gins and spirits.

Master distiller Mark Long said: "Like many, we have been shaken by what we have seen in the media regards the suffering and worry that must be with the people of Ukraine.

View inside the Cuckoo's Nest at the Brindle distillery site

"A local choir, Hoghton in Harmony, approached us about teaming up to host a fundraising night and essentially give the locals a chance to come together and do good. One of our family members, Alice Singleton, is a proud member of the choir.

"At Brindle Distillery, community is part of our core values, so it only felt right to use our platform and venue to try and create some goodwill and much needed funds.”

Tickets cost £8 and 100 per cent of tickets sales will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee, where it will be doubled by the UK Government through its UK Aid Match scheme up to the value of £20 million.

DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance.

>>>Click here to watch reporter Catherine Musgrove taste test the best gin in the world

Doors and bar open from 6pm. Concert starts 7pm.