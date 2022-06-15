Rebecca Ramsay, who has been campaigning for water safety ever since her son Dylan, 13, drowned in a quarry more than a decade ago, will be talking to parents and children to educate them on the dangers of open water swimming.

The free two-day Drowning Prevention Week event will be held at Horwich Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday (June 18-19).

Kicking off at 10am and finishing at 2pm on both days, the leisure centre will have a range of fun and educational activities, including a Spot the Danger competition with prizes for the winners.

Rebecca Ramsay whose son Dylan, 13, drowned over a decade ago has been asked to attend a Drowning Prevention Event in Bolton

Centre staff are also putting on a bake sale to raise money for the charity Doing it for Dylan, which teaches water safety and supports bereaved parents who’ve lost a child to drowning.

Rebecca, 42, who founded the charity Doing it for Dylan, will be at the centre on both days and will also be teaching key survival skills that can help if people find themselves in difficulties while in the water.

She said: “It's fantastic that I've been asked to be involved with this weekend. It's so important to teach the next generation water safety and how to stay safe in and around water.

“Over the weekend, I will be talking to parents about the tragic loss of my first-born son Dylan and hopefully giving them some advice on what they should be talking to their loved ones about to keep them safe. I will also be talking to children and guiding them on how best to stay safe in the water.

Rebecca has been campaigning for water safety ever since her son Dylan drowned 11 years ago in a quarry

“With warm weather on the way, it's so important that people understand the dangers associated with open water. People need to be aware that each year, more lives are lost in water than through fires.”

Mahendra Patel, Partnership Manager for Bolton Community Leisure added: “We’re always keen to support Drowning Prevention Week and pleased to link up with the charity Doing it for Dylan, helping Rebecca and her team with the amazing work they do to raise awareness and support those parents affected by the tragedy of losing a child to drowning.

“I would encourage the young and old to pop down to Horwich Leisure Centre this weekend. The knowledge you pick up at this event could end up saving yours and somebody else’s life. All children participating in either of the days will receive a certificate.”