The lifelong condition affects the brain and nerves which can cause a wide range of problems such as vision and mobility issues.

No stranger to both, is Rebecca Procter, 60, from Great Knowley, who was diagnosed in 1992.

The former accountant has spoken to the Post about the positive impact her local MS Society group has had on her life and is urging more people living with the condition to come forward for support.

The MS Society Chorley and Leyland Group is a charitable organisation run by a group of volunteers, most of whom have MS or are carers for people with the condition.

Their aim is to support local people affected by MS in their day to day living.

Rebecca said: "I was an accountant in Preston at the time of my first symptom.

"In 1985 I had an optic neuritis which causes inflammation of the optic nerve. I couldn't see out of my left eye but when I went to the hospital they said there was nothing there.

"I moved to Chorley five months later and went to Manchester Royal Eye Hospital where they said it was optic neuropathy which is damage inflicted on the optic nerve in your eye.

"I know now it was an early sign of MS.

"After this I got pain in my legs which took quite a while for a diagnosis and then I was told I had MS.

"At first it didn't impact my routine for a while but then it got relentless, painful and disabling and impacted on my daily routine and I also started experiencing fatigue."

In 2012 Rebecca began volunteering as the financial advisor for the Chorley and Leyland MS Society group – using her experience from her previous career – and has been involved in the group ever since. Last month she became the group’s interim co-ordinator.

She added: “The group provides a lot of help and support for people living with MS – we’re proud of the services on offer.

"Being a volunteer has kept me busy and given me a focus – particularly since I finished working in 2015. It’s reduced isolation as I’ve met others in a similar situation and given me something positive to do.”

Along with regular social events, which offer people the chance to meet others, the group offers financial assistance for home adaptations or disability equipment, subsidised podiatry and home based physio, and regular exercise classes – including hydrotherapy, seated exercise and pilates.

Rebecca said: “We’re a busy group with lots available. At the moment we have 106 members but we are encouraging more people to join.

"I attend all the exercise classes as I find they really help to keep me mobile – any exercise is good, and it helps to see others too.”

More than 130,000 people have MS across the UK making it harder for them to do things usually taken for granted such as walking, talking, eating and thinking.