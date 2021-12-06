Organised by Chorley Council and sponsored by Market Walk, the Winter Wonderland will be located on Cleveland Street where visitors will be able to take a glide on the real ice rink.

Children can take a spin on the tea cups, ride the horse and chairs ride, play hook-a-duck and experience the Alpine Hotel Fun House, making Christmas memories together.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “We’re really looking forward to providing some festive fun in Chorley town centre for everyone to enjoy.

The popular Chorley Winter Wonderland will return this coming weekend.

“The Winter Wonderland is always popular and an ideal location for visitors. Whether you’re making a day of it combined with some Christmas shopping, having a family day out or an evening of festive food and drink at Betty’s Tipis with colleagues or friends, there’s something to suit everyone.

“Plus, there’s now even more free parking in Chorley town centre, as until 24 December, as well as usual 3 hours free on a long stay car park, short stay car parks now offer free parking (for the maximum stay limit), as long as you get a time of arrival ticket.”

The ice rink is just £6 per skate session or £20 for a family of four (two adults, two children), with payment on entry (cash only). Ice skates and other equipment provided. Unless you are part of a school or community group there is no need to pre-book, just turn up and have some festive fun.

There will also be cub club sessions for children three to seven year's old, priced at £3 per child and £3 accompanying adult (maximum two adults per family at this discounted rate).

Chorley Winter Wonderland.

School and community groups are also invited to book group sessions between Monday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 22 at a discounted rate of £3 per skater, by emailing [email protected]Volunteers who are part of the Tempo Time Credit scheme can exchange their credits for ice skating sessions (at selected times only) in recognition of the excellent work that they undertake in the community.

As the venue for the Winter Wonderland, Cleveland Street car park is now closed for parking until early January, however town centre visitors can park on the new temporary car park next door.

Full information about the Winter Wonderland which will run until Tuesday, January 4, visit: checkoutchorley.com/Christmas

The real ice rink.