Chorley residents took to social media to query why their local bank was not open for business for fear of another impending closure announcement.

Only a couple of months ago TSB announced the closure of 70 of its branches by 2022 to cost cut by £100m as in-house usage declined further, with more people favouring on online banking.

Covid and staff shortage were also a deciding factor for the earmarked closures which include branches in Cleveleys, Morecambe and St. Helen's.

The bank in Chorley has closed for a refurb.

Branches already closed include Preston and Blackburn.

It’s predicted that by 2022 90% of transactions with the bank will be self-service.

Citing repair works as the reason behind the Chorley branch closure, a spokesperson for the bank said: "We are temporarily closing while we refit the store and modernise it for our customers.