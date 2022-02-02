Chorley TSB temporarily closes it doors for renovations and hopes to be back open soon
TSB bank in Chorley has temporarily closed its doors to the public for renovations.
Chorley residents took to social media to query why their local bank was not open for business for fear of another impending closure announcement.
Only a couple of months ago TSB announced the closure of 70 of its branches by 2022 to cost cut by £100m as in-house usage declined further, with more people favouring on online banking.
Covid and staff shortage were also a deciding factor for the earmarked closures which include branches in Cleveleys, Morecambe and St. Helen's.
Branches already closed include Preston and Blackburn.
It’s predicted that by 2022 90% of transactions with the bank will be self-service.
Citing repair works as the reason behind the Chorley branch closure, a spokesperson for the bank said: "We are temporarily closing while we refit the store and modernise it for our customers.
"We plan to reopen by the middle of February."