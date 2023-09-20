Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Macpherson, 17, was born with severe quadriplegic cerebral palsy and also has learning difficulties.

But these conditions are not stopping him taking part in the challenge for the furthest ski using seated equipment at the Chill Factore in Manchester on Monday, September 25 - in a bid to raise vital funds for Disability Snowsport UK (DSUK).

Alex Macpherson, 17, from Chorley

The target is to surpass 44km skied in eight hours by descending the 180m long slope at Chill Factore (the longest indoor real snow slope in the UK), equating to an average of 38 runs per hour.

Alex will be aided by a DSUK guide and compete alongside seven other sit skiers from around the country as part of the challenge.

Freedom

Karen Macpherson, Alex’s Mum sais: “Alex first went skiing with Disability Snowsport UK in 2019 and hasn’t looked back since. Skiing brings such a big smile to his face and it’s a sport that provides him with so much freedom and independence, away from the daily confines of his wheelchair.”

She added: “I remember receiving Guinness World Record books as a kid at Christmas and to think Alex might actually be in a future edition, makes me feel so proud. I hope that through this challenge Alex can raise more awareness of the incredible opportunities that exist through disability snowports, and let people know that no disability can stop people from having fun!”

Donations

Virginia Anderson, CEO of DSUK said: “We are aiming to raise a minimum of £3,000 from the world record attempt. All donations will go directly towards enabling people with all types of disabilities to take part in skiing and snowboarding at adaptive snowsport schools throughout the UK.

"We exist to help people like Alex, and through his efforts, we are certain he will inspire others to have a go too.