Chorley schoolgirl to ride from Manchester to Blackpool on a special four-seater bike for Macmillan Cancer Support to honour her uncle

A caring schoolgirl is preparing to cycle 60 miles on a specially designed four-seater bike to raise funds in memory of her uncle.

Grace Smith, of Wheelton, with Mel Glover and Kevin Crawshaw, of Nationwide Cycle Academy and her mum Dymphna

Ten-year-old Grace Smith, from Higher Wheelton, will pedal from Manchester to Blackpool on Sunday, July 7, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She is being supported by the Nationwide Cycle Academy (NCA), who has created a special four-seater, side-by-side bicycle and will be joined by Mel Glover and Kevin Crawshaw, from the organisation, and her mum Dymphna on the charity bike ride.

The Withnell Fold Primary School pupil started fund-raising for Macmillan in 2016, a few years after her uncle Brian Steele, was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Brian, of Hambleton, died in 2018, aged 65.

Grace Smith with her uncle Brian Steele

Grace, who was named Macmillan’s Young Champion for 2018, now aims to raise £1,000 during the sponsored challenge.

She said: “I want to raise lots of money for Macmillan Cancer Support because they help people with cancer who really need support.

“Macmillan is very important to me as they helped my family when we needed it most.

“I want then to be able to help lots of other families when they need it too.”

Grace has been busy training by cycling around the suburbs of Chorley and Leyland.

Mum Dymphna added: “We are all so extremely proud of Grace.

“She is such a caring and considerate little girl and she has worked so hard to think up and plan for all her fund-raising activities for Macmillan.

“All the family is behind Grace to help and support her on her 60-mile cycle challenge and we really hope she can reach, or even surpass, her £1,000 fund-raising target.

“She has a fractured wrist at the moment, but it isn’t slowing her down as she is determined to train and raise money for a cause so important to her.”

Over the past three years, Grace has raised £3,500 for people living with cancer.

She started off baking and selling cakes, and then having tea parties in her back garden, before setting up a scheme to renovate and resell old bikes.

To support Grace’s fund-raising efforts visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gracesmacmillans

Or for information, support or just someone to talk to, call the helpline on 0808 808 00 00 or visit the website www.macmillan.org.uk.

If you would like to give, fund-raise, or volunteer, call 0300 1000 200 or visit www.macmillan.org.uk/donate