Chorley reunion event set to pack them in

Have your say

Scores of tables have already been reserved at a reunion Soul and Motown Night in Chorley this weekend.

The event, at Chorley Town Hall on Saturday August 24, is expected to be packed.

It is organised by Link Dance, formerly singles organisation Northern LInk.

The last reunion event in 2018 was a packer and Preston-based DJ Johnny Pearson is back to spin the very best Soul and Motown sounds with a dash

of Northern Soul.

The night runs from 8pm to 12.30am.

All are welcome.

Just pay £8 on the door or reserve your table by emailing northernlink@sky.com.