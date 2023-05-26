Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
1. Fairview Drive, Adlington
An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension at a Fairview Drive home has been approved by the council Photo: Google Maps
2. Belmont Drive, Adlington
An alteration to the colour of the wind turbine at a Belmont Drive home has also been granted approval Photo: Google Maps
3. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods
Also on the granted approval list is a single storey rear extension, new dormer to rear elevation and detached double garage following the demolition of existing shed at a Chorley Old Road home Photo: Google Maps
4. Gordon Street, Chorley
The insertion of a new window at a Gordon Street home has been given the go ahead by the council Photo: Google Maps