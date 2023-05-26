News you can trust since 1886
Chorley planning: these are the latest applications to be granted or still being decided on including an outdoor garden feature

Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:25 BST

Take a look at the 8 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension at a Fairview Drive home has been approved by the council

1. Fairview Drive, Adlington

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension at a Fairview Drive home has been approved by the council Photo: Google Maps

An alteration to the colour of the wind turbine at a Belmont Drive home has also been granted approval

2. Belmont Drive, Adlington

An alteration to the colour of the wind turbine at a Belmont Drive home has also been granted approval Photo: Google Maps

Also on the granted approval list is a single storey rear extension, new dormer to rear elevation and detached double garage following the demolition of existing shed at a Chorley Old Road home

3. Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods

Also on the granted approval list is a single storey rear extension, new dormer to rear elevation and detached double garage following the demolition of existing shed at a Chorley Old Road home Photo: Google Maps

The insertion of a new window at a Gordon Street home has been given the go ahead by the council

4. Gordon Street, Chorley

The insertion of a new window at a Gordon Street home has been given the go ahead by the council Photo: Google Maps

