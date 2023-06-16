News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Emergency services at scene of serious motorbike crash
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Chorley planning: these are the latest applications to be granted or still being decided on including a micropub and doctor's surgery

Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

Take a look at the 6 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

A resubmission by a Belmont Road homeowner for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of a part rear projection and new gable roof over an existing garage is awaiting a decision

1. Belmont Road, Adlington

A resubmission by a Belmont Road homeowner for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of a part rear projection and new gable roof over an existing garage is awaiting a decision Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A planning application has been submitted for the change of use of former JR's Ale House from a coffee shop and micro pub to Sui Generis Public House with extended opening times is awaiting a decision

2. Church Street, Adlington

A planning application has been submitted for the change of use of former JR's Ale House from a coffee shop and micro pub to Sui Generis Public House with extended opening times is awaiting a decision Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A planning application has been submitted to the council to change former Eaves Lane Doctor's Surgery into two flats awaits a decision

3. Eaves Lane, Chorley

A planning application has been submitted to the council to change former Eaves Lane Doctor's Surgery into two flats awaits a decision Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A single storey side extension following the demolition of a rear bay window and utility room at a Higher Wheelton home has been granted full planning permission

4. Fairway Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton

A single storey side extension following the demolition of a rear bay window and utility room at a Higher Wheelton home has been granted full planning permission Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ChorleyChorley Council