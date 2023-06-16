Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
1. Belmont Road, Adlington
A resubmission by a Belmont Road homeowner for a single storey rear extension following the demolition of a part rear projection and new gable roof over an existing garage is awaiting a decision Photo: Google
2. Church Street, Adlington
A planning application has been submitted for the change of use of former JR's Ale House from a coffee shop and micro pub to Sui
Generis Public House with extended opening times is awaiting a decision Photo: Google
3. Eaves Lane, Chorley
A planning application has been submitted to the council to change former Eaves Lane Doctor's Surgery into two flats awaits a decision Photo: Google
4. Fairway Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton
A single storey side extension following the demolition of a rear bay window and utility room at a Higher Wheelton home has been granted full planning permission Photo: Google