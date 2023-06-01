News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Chorley planning: these are the latest applications to be granted or still being decided on including a dog grooming salon

Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:41 BST

Take a look at the 7 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed use of shop unit as a dog grooming salon located at menswear shop Rebel Cause in Chorley (operating Monday to Friday 8am to 7pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm) has been granted approval

1. High Street, Chorley

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed use of shop unit as a dog grooming salon located at menswear shop Rebel Cause in Chorley (operating Monday to Friday 8am to 7pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm) has been granted approval Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A single storey side/rear extension at a The Copse home has been granted approval by the council

2. The Copse, Chorley

A single storey side/rear extension at a The Copse home has been granted approval by the council Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A notification of intention to install a 19m high mast for the provision of broadband and wireless at Telecommunications Mast Chorley Business And Technology Centre East Terrace in Euxton has been granted approval

3. WLEP-01-06-23-Telecoms-NW.jpg

A notification of intention to install a 19m high mast for the provision of broadband and wireless at Telecommunications Mast Chorley Business And Technology Centre East Terrace in Euxton has been granted approval Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A planning application by a Westhoughton Road homeowner for a single storey rear extension is awaiting a decision

4. Westhoughton Road, Adlington

A planning application by a Westhoughton Road homeowner for a single storey rear extension is awaiting a decision Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ChorleyChorley Council