Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
Take a look at the 7 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.
1. High Street, Chorley
An application for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed use of shop unit as a dog grooming salon located at menswear shop Rebel Cause in Chorley (operating Monday to Friday 8am to 7pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm) has been granted approval Photo: Google
2. The Copse, Chorley
A single storey side/rear extension at a The Copse home has been granted approval by the council Photo: Google
3. WLEP-01-06-23-Telecoms-NW.jpg
A notification of intention to install a 19m high mast for the provision of broadband and wireless at Telecommunications Mast Chorley Business And Technology Centre East Terrace in Euxton has been granted approval Photo: Google
4. Westhoughton Road, Adlington
A planning application by a Westhoughton Road homeowner for a single storey rear extension is awaiting a decision Photo: Google