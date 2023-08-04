Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
1. Tesco, Foxhole Road, Chorley
A planning application submitted to the council for the erection of two 'click and collect' parking canopies and the relocation of an existing electric vehicle charging bay and the remarking of parking bays is awaiting a decision Photo: Google
2. Fairview Drive, Adlington
An application submitted to the council for a rear garden boundary fence at a Fairview Drive home is awaiitng a decision Photo: Google
3. Adlington Cemetery
Consent for tree works at Adlington Cemetery, Chapel Street, has been granted Photo: Google
4. Leyland Garden Centre
A planning application for the erection of an extension to Leyland Garden Centre following the demolition of an existing warehouse awaits a decision Photo: Google