Chorley planning: These are the latest applications to be granted or awaiting a decision on including Tesco and a cemetary

Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST

Take a look at the 7 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

A planning application submitted to the council for the erection of two 'click and collect' parking canopies and the relocation of an existing electric vehicle charging bay and the remarking of parking bays is awaiting a decision

1. Tesco, Foxhole Road, Chorley

A planning application submitted to the council for the erection of two 'click and collect' parking canopies and the relocation of an existing electric vehicle charging bay and the remarking of parking bays is awaiting a decision Photo: Google

An application submitted to the council for a rear garden boundary fence at a Fairview Drive home is awaiitng a decision

2. Fairview Drive, Adlington

An application submitted to the council for a rear garden boundary fence at a Fairview Drive home is awaiitng a decision Photo: Google

Consent for tree works at Adlington Cemetery, Chapel Street, has been granted

3. Adlington Cemetery

Consent for tree works at Adlington Cemetery, Chapel Street, has been granted Photo: Google

A planning application for the erection of an extension to Leyland Garden Centre following the demolition of an existing warehouse awaits a decision

4. Leyland Garden Centre

A planning application for the erection of an extension to Leyland Garden Centre following the demolition of an existing warehouse awaits a decision Photo: Google

