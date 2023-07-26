News you can trust since 1886
Chorley planning: These are the latest applications to be granted or awaiting a decision on including an Indian takeaway

Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST

Take a look at the 7 planning applications put to Chorley Council over the past week.

A planning application submitted to the council for the erection of a detached agricultural building to accommodate livestock and feed at Chandlers Harbour Lane awaits a decision

1. Chandlers Harbour Lane, Wheelton, Chorley

A planning application submitted to the council for the erection of a detached agricultural building to accommodate livestock and feed at Chandlers Harbour Lane awaits a decision Photo: Rightmove

An application for a single storey rear extension at a Goose Green home is awaiting a decision

2. Goose Green Avenue,

An application for a single storey rear extension at a Goose Green home is awaiting a decision Photo: Google

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory at a Sandringham Drive home has been granted approval

3. Sandringham Drive, Brinscall

An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory at a Sandringham Drive home has been granted approval Photo: Google

A submitted application for works to a protected oak tree at a Princess Way home is awaiting a decision

4. Princess Way, Euxton

A submitted application for works to a protected oak tree at a Princess Way home is awaiting a decision Photo: Google

