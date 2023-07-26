Here’s your round-up of all planning applications that have gone through Chorley Council in the past seven days and have been granted permission or are still being decided upon.
1. Chandlers Harbour Lane, Wheelton, Chorley
A planning application submitted to the council for the erection of a detached agricultural building to accommodate livestock and feed at Chandlers Harbour Lane awaits a decision Photo: Rightmove
2. Goose Green Avenue,
An application for a single storey rear extension at a Goose Green home is awaiting a decision Photo: Google
3. Sandringham Drive, Brinscall
An application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing conservatory at a Sandringham Drive home has been granted approval Photo: Google
4. Princess Way, Euxton
A submitted application for works to a protected oak tree at a Princess Way home is awaiting a decision Photo: Google