Chorley paralympian Graeme Ballard helps to inspire people with learning disabilities at Voice for All

Chorley paralympian Graeme Ballard gave an inspirational talk to people with a learning disability

Chorley paralympian Graeme Ballard gave an inspirational talk to people with a learning disability

The 39-year-old visited members of the self-advocacy group Voice for All at Lisieux Hall, Whittle-le-Woods, to discuss his life and successful career as a world class athlete.

Daniel Hall, advocacy co-ordinator for the group’s associated organisation Brothers of Charity Services, said: “Given that until the age of 10, Graeme couldn’t walk and found communication difficult his has been an inspirational story.

“With the support of his parents, he was encouraged to participate in a cerebral palsy sports event at the age of 19 which proved to be the start a glittering 20-year career which saw him win a bronze medal at the Athens Paralympics in 2004; a silver in London in 2012 and a Gold in the 2018 World Para-athletics championships for the 100 metres held in Berlin.

“In 2012 Graeme broke the world record at 100m for his class (cerebral palsy).

“We had so many questions we could have extended our meeting by another hour. In his talk Graeme explained how he has travelled all over the world through his sport.

“Graeme is a wonderful ambassador for people with disabilities and we so pleased he has become part of Voice For All.”

For more information on Voice for All, visit www.brothersofcharity.org.uk/lancashire/about-us/voice-for-all/