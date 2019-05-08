Chorley man to walk 130,000 steps and 100 kilometres for disabled and terminally ill children's charity

A Chorley man is clocking up around 130,000 steps as he walks 100 kilometres in aid of disabled and terminally ill children.

Mick Ainscow is taking part in the Peak District Challenge over Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, to raise funds Newlife - The Charity for Disabled Children, with every penny used to fund life changing specialist equipment including buggies, beds and seats.

Mick, a Ribble Valley Council auditor from Gillibrand South in Chorley, will be setting off from the event’s basecamp at Bakewell Showground, cheered on by his wife Christine and granddaughter Lily Mae.

He will then negotiate a figure of eight loop taking him on an adventure north and south of the Peak District.

“Walking for 24-hours is nothing compared to what a disabled child faces every day,” said Mick, who raised £2,500 for Newlife three years ago when he took part in the Sahara Challenge.

“That was an 84km trek in 90 per cent humidity with temperatures reaching up to 36 degrees, so I don’t think this trek will have those challenges, but it’s certainly extreme walking 100km in just 24 hours!

“I’m fortunate that no one in my family has a disability, but after raising money for Newlife before, I know having the right piece of equipment can be life changing for a child with disabilities. That’s why I wanted to raise money for Newlife again.”

Mick is training hard for the Peak District Challenge and has already held a number of quiz nights at his local pub, The Euxton Mills, held raffles and car boot sales, raising £800.

But he hopes with sponsorship and other donations he can fund-raise as much as possible to help disabled children across the North West.

Neil Preston Head of Fundraising and Partnerships for Newlife said: “As a charity we rely on amazing volunteer fundraisers like Mick, as well as the generosity of members of the public. We are so grateful for everyone’s help - without your support we can’t continue to help the families who turn to us.

“There are now more than 1.1 million children in the UK with disabilities and the number is rising, but at the same time NHS budgets are under pressure and local authority services are being cut, leaving disabled children in desperate need.

“Right now there are 35 children across the North West who are relying on us to provide £100,139 worth of equipment. We urge everyone to support Mick in his fundraising challenge to help disabled and terminally ill children in the region – it’s only through community support that we can help the families that turn to us.”

To support Mick visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mick-Ainscow1

You can also text NEWLIFE NORTHWEST to 70300 to give £3 a month to children across the region. Newlife will receive 100 per cent of your donation. Texts cost £3 plus one message at your standard network rate. Always get the bill payers permission.