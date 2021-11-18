Workers installing the lighting at Astley Park.

"It's a fly trap for women. They (the council) have missed 400 yards off it. It's dangerous.

"If I were a mugger I know where I would be hiding.

"It's either stupidity or penny pinching from the council."

Astley Park.

Karl added: Im a 6'1 bloke so nothing is going to happen to me If I were to walk alone in the park at night, but for vulnerable women it could be a different story. We should all be able to walk through a park in this day and age but unfortunately this is not the case.

"I believe it is a tragedy waiting to happen and will put Chorley on the map when it does.

"I have tried to discuss it with the council but they are far too busy to get back to me.

"If I was a lone female at dark I am sure my concerns would be shared."

Commenting on the raised concerns, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council Councillor Peter Wilson said: "We are currently liaising with Cadent Gas in relation to the location of a gas pipeline which runs through the park and are hopeful that the additional lighting can be installed with the appropriate supervision within the next two weeks."

The work on the main driveway at Astley Park which will run from the Park Road entrance through to the Coach House, started in September to install lighting throughout to encourage it's use later in the evening and to help illuminate the path for events throughout the year.