Andrea Fairweather, Residential Property Partner at Birchall Blackburn Law, said: “We're honoured to win both Conveyancing Firm of the Year North of England and National Conveyancing Firm of the Year. This reflects all the hard work our team has put in during the pandemic, where we had to deal with greater demand, working from home and the Stamp Duty Land Tax holiday deadlines.

"We also extend our congratulations to all other winners, highly commended firms and nominees! It's been a challenging time in the industry overall and we're incredibly grateful to all our staff for their amazing efforts."

In its fifth year, the LEAP Modern Law Conveyancing Awards celebrates the talents, innovations and achievements in the national and local conveyancing markets.

The Chorley law firm with their trophies.

The judging panel features some of the industry’s most prominent and well-respected people such as Simon Law, Chairman of The Society of Licensed Conveyancers and Paula Higgins, Chief Executive of the HomeOwners Alliance. Each award was sponsored by an industry relevant company: National Conveyancing Firm of the Year was sponsored by conveyancing search company Geodesys and Conveyancing Firm of the Year – North of England was sponsored by lead capture firm Perfect Portal.