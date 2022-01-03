On Tuesday, December 21, Chorley and District Masonic Group also presented their annual food bank cheques to Chorley Women’s Centre and Watch US Grow - a non-profit organisation which gives out food and drink to those in need.

Ian Simm, of the District Group, said: "In previous years we have distributed food to local food banks. This last year has provided us with operational problems due to Covid so we have elected to donate monies to be used solely for the attached Chorley Market Food Voucher scheme which will enable needy people to obtain a range of quality food from our own local market."

Ken Phillips of Chorley Help the Homeless added: "We've had a great response from all who attended the Opening Event for our new premises, The Gateway on Friday Street. And also loads of interest in the video and the Chorley Guardian article which we posted on Facebook.

Ian Simm, Peter Allen and Malcolm Schofield of Chorley and Leyland Free Masons presenting a cheque to Ken Phillips of Chorley Help the Homeless.

"We have been extremely busy in the lead up to Christmas. The people of Chorley have been so generous with cash donations, food and Christmas presents.

These, together with our market vouchers, will help individuals and families who are having a tough time.

"Everyone here at Chorley Help The Homeless sends thanks New Year greetings to many folk in the local community who are supporting our work and making Chorley such a caring place."

The Gateway opened its doors to larger premises last month, attended by MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Chorley Mayor Steve Holgate to provide families and individuals in need of some company, warmth and a hot meal.

Jackie Moss, Chorley Women's Centre and Naomi Harworth of Watch Us Grow were also presented with cheques.

The Gateway which opened its doors to larger premises last month.

Some of the Christmas presents at Chorley Help the Homeless.

Christmas gifts for those in need.