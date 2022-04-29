After purchasing him online a year ago, the 48 year-old brings his one-year-old furry friend everywhere with him including the pub!

"I Googled goats for sale in Chorley and found him.

“I walk him every day and named him ‘Actin’, as in ‘acting’ the goat. "

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damian Stanley with Actin

He jests he is "baaaared” from pubs so has to wait patiently on his lead outside.

Damian, of Draperfield, Chorley, was spotted walking the goat around the streets near a popular pub last week, but to many in Chorley this was no surprise as Akin is a regular sight in and around the area.

He was seen outside the Black Horse Pub on Pall Mall with his famous goat leashed to a railing much to the amusement of passer by Craig Eastham.

He said: "This guy doesn’t seem to have a care in the world, and fair play to him. I think it’s really comical and as I say, it’s something you don’t see."

One man and his goat

Damian, who suffers with severe anxiety and depression, owns 15 other animals with equally quirky names including two ferrets Boris and Trump, a dog called Megan, turkeys Churchill and Thatcher and three chickens named K, F and C.

He credits all of them as his saving grace as he says "without my animals, there would be nothing to wake up for".

It's a full-time job in itself looking after all the animals as he gets up at 3.15am to feed them and to go out with his dogs.

Damian Stanley with Actin on one of their daily walks

As goats are notorious for eating anything they see, Damian says people are shocked when they realise there is such a thing as goat food, but that he also loves lettuce.

Popular among the locals, Damian informs that Actin sleeps outside with the rest of his animal friends and it's a standing joke when he is coming to say "Heeeeers Actin".

Damien with some of his dogs