Georgio Barnaba, manager at the family-run Brown’s Fish and Chip shop, was behind the counter when the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

There were no customers in the Park Street eatery when the drama unfolded, Mr Barnaba said, but they were now left counting the cost of the damage.

Mr Barnaba, who has been serving up chippy teas for over seven years, said: “I was working when it happened.

Manager of Brown's Fish and Chip shop in Chorley Georgio Barnaba poses next to a car which had plunged into the side of the wall after the owner forgot to pull the handbrake up before leaving the vehicle

"The car hit the shop. Luckily there was no-one in and ordering anything at the time.

"The car had been left on its own and was just parked like that.

"It has damaged a bit of the paint on the wall which will need replacing.

"The guy has been in to apologise and says he wants to pay for the damage.

The car plunged into the wall after the driver had a handbrake fail

"It was very lucky no-one was in the shop at the time.”

Mr Barnaba said the driver told him he may have failed to fully engage the handbrake but it is unclear whether there mechanical error involved.

The chippy boss was unfazed by the late night drama and even joked that it was “something exciting to happen in Chorley”.

"Please mind the step"

He later posted pictures showing the front of the grey Volkswagen Golf had crashed into the side of the shop wall adjacent to a “Please mind the step” sign.

The damage will cost around £1,000 to repair alongside paint work to the car.