As well as running his own successful business since 1992 - a renowned specialist in the ceramic cladding market, Brian, 76, who was born in Manchester and now lives near Chorley, is known for his work on developing and improving technical standards and enhancing the competitiveness of UK industry.

For over nearly 40 years he has carried out this work with the support of The Tile Association (TTA), of which he is a founding director and also the Chairman and Founder of its Technical Committee.

He said: “I am humbled and delighted to receive this award, which is a testament, not just to me, but to many others who have devoted many hours of work, often unpaid, to the development of improved standards and technical competence in the ceramics industry,” says Brian. “I would also like to pay tribute to all my colleagues and staff at Shackerley, who do a great job and support me in the work I do in the industry.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian G Newell who has been awarded an MBE for lifelong services to the UK tiling and ceramic industry.

Brian first became involved in national Standards work when he formed the first technical committee of the National Master Tile Fixers Association more than 35 years ago. He then went on to sit on British Standard Institution (BSI) committees and also International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) committee – all of which have the aim of driving up standards of work in the industry and also securing the competitiveness of British industry internationally.

In 2006 Brian was made a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Tylers & Bricklayers and became a Freeman of the City of London. In 2008 he was presented with The Tile Association's highest award for Outstanding Contribution to the Ceramic Tile Industry. In 2014 the company hosted a visit by Boris Johnson, then Mayor of London, to its Euxton factory, to promote a number of major London projects for which Shackerley were supplying products at the time. The company has twice won the Queen's Award for Enterprise for products that Brian himself invented and patented.