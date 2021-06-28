Chorley blind stroke victim who was tasered by police in Samurai sword blunder has died

Colin Farmer days after the incident

Dad of two Colin Farmer was in his early 60s at the time of the incident in October 2012.

Mr Farmer, of Royle Road, Chorley, was on his way to meet friends for an early evening drink in the town centre when he was blasted in the back with the 50,000 volt stun gun after he failed to stop at the officer’s request.

Mr Farmer, who was registered blind and had suffered two strokes, said he thought he was being attacked by thugs and that he was going to die.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

An investigation into the incident on Peter Street was launched by Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Mr Farmer lodged an official complaint and pursued legal action against Lancashire Police.

He eventually received compensation and the police officer who tasered him was ordered to apologise in person.

A Lancashire Police gross incompetency hearing also recommended PC Stuart Wright be given a performance improvement notice.

Lancashire Police said it deeply regretted the incident and apologised.

Police said the force had “received a number of reports that a man was walking through Chorley armed with a Samurai sword”.

A man carrying a Samurai sword was later arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

No details are known about Mr Farmer’s death which is understood to have happened last Thursday evening.