Childcare provider celebrates Morecambe home opening with afternoon tea

Bay View Childcare has celebrated the opening of a four-bed childcare home in north Morecambe with an afternoon tea party for staff and neighbours.

The new home is the fourth opening for the Lancaster-based childcare provider. Its location was chosen and developed to provide a therapeutic environment, with all rooms being ensuite and some providing sea views.

Bay View Childcare director Paul Johnson said: “Bay View’s mission is to lead the way through childhood, youth, teenage, independence and beyond to provide a brighter future. The Lancashire coast provides a wonderful environment for children and young people to develop and flourish.

“We held the afternoon tea party to celebrate the opening and also to provide local neighbours an insight into exactly what we do and the nature of care provided in the home. We were blessed with sunshine and the day was a great success, eliciting very positive responses and compliments from the neighbours who came along.”

Bay View Childcare owns and operates four childcare homes in the Morecambe Bay area.

The company’s care provision is based on the belief that all young people benefit from a comfortable and caring environment which will enable them to work towards a brighter more prosperous future.