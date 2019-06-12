Cheer on a blind army veteran from Duke of Lancaster's Regiment as he stops off at SPAR in Fulwood during Land's End to John O'Groats

A British Army veteran who lost his sight in 2007 is taking on a gruelling challenge to raise money for two sight loss charities.

Craig ‘Freddie’ Lundberg, a former Corporal in the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, will cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groat’s, with sighted pilot Callum Edge, 56, to raise money for Blind Veterans UK and Vision Aid Overseas.

The team have been supported by leading convenience store group SPAR, to allow them to take on the challenge and will stop off at ten SPAR stores throughout the UK, including the shop in Bluebell Way, Fulwood, this Sunday, between 4pm and 5pm.

James Hall & Co, the SPAR wholesaler for the north of England, with the support of partner wholesalers Appleby Westward, AF Blakemore and CJ Lang & Son Ltd are supporting the duo along the route.

Peter Dodding, sales and marketing manager at James Hall & Co, said: “SPAR is delighted to be supporting Craig and Callum’s challenge and helping to raise as much as possible for two, incredibly worthy charities. If you are near one of the SPAR shops they are visiting, do come and support the team as they cycle through. Craig’s story is so inspiring, we are thrilled to be part of it and look forward to following their progress throughout the journey.”

It’s a challenge Craig, 33, didn’t think he’d ever be able to take on after losing his sight during a rooftop battle in Basra in March 2007. Craig lost his left eye instantly and his right eye was damaged beyond repair. Incredibly, he tried to continue fighting.

Craig, of Liverpool, said: “I got up and demanded my rifle, but it had been bent by the force of the blast. My mate got me another rifle and I tried to carry on firing. But I only managed a few steps before I collapsed.”

Doctors managed to keep Craig alive but they couldn't save his sight. Craig was flown back to the UK knowing he would never see again. Blind Veterans UK offered him lifelong support, starting with a rehabilitation course at the charity’s Brighton centre.

Since then, Blind Veterans UK have supported Craig to continue his recovery and he’s now taking on the tandem ride to ensure more blind veterans get the same level of support.

He added: “Blind Veterans UK was always there for me, whenever I needed them. It’s my turn to give something back.”

You can follow Craig and the team on the Facebook page @blindtandemchallenge or visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/blindtandemchallenge.