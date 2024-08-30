Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool born celebrity Charlotte Dawson has spoken out about some of the “horrific messages” she has received recently.

31-year-old Charlotte has made a few headlines over the past month, initiated by the news that her fiancé Matt Sarsfield had sent an explicit image to another woman.

But the reality star, who is also the daughter of legendary comedian Les Dawson, shared some positive news over the weekend, when she revealed that she was pregnant with her and Matt’s third child.

A few days after her announcement, Charlotte then took to her Instagram story to share a series of videos promoting her ‘Chazza’s Belleh Blasting Plan’.

But within the series of posts, the expectant mother of three revealed she has received some “horrific messages” in the wake of her pregnancy announcement.

In one video, Charlotte said: “I love all the support that I get, every single minute of the day, from all of you. It’s so weird like because obviously the good messages outweigh the bad but I do obviously get some horrific messages, as you all know and it’s so weird because the negative ones seem to shine through and I’m like ‘No! No! I think that’s so annoying and that’s why i just tend to try and not go on the comments because it’s annoying.”

L: Charlotte Dawson shows off her baby bump on a trip out in Lytham St Annes. R: Charlotte speaks out after receiving some nasty messages. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

The reality star, clad in smart gym workout gear, then goes on to describe what some of the messages have said, implying she’s been accused of either lying about being on her Belly Blaster plan or that she has unhealthily still been following it.

Charlotte told her followers: “I’ve had a couple of bad messages about Belly Blaster like because obviously I’ve still had to like push it whilst I’ve been pregnant because obviously no one’s known I’m pregnant. But I’ve not been using any pictures that are now - do you know what I mean?

“And I actually have still been on my plan, I’ve still been eating my food on it because I can still eat food on it but obviously I just up my calories so it’s not even an issue. People are like ‘omg I can’t believe you’ve been pushing Belly Blasters whilst you’re been pregnant’. Why can’t I? I don’t get it.”

In the next story, the former Arnold School & Queen Mary School pupil goes on to justify herself further.

She continued: “Some of the pictures were from like before I even knew I was pregnant so I don’t get it… I can still promote my Belly Blasting Plan whilst I’m pregnant because you can still use it whilst you’re pregnant. Like I’m obviously rpeggo and I’m still on my beginner blaster and I’m still eating my food it because the food is that good… I just have a bigger portion size!

“I’m just living my life how I was living it anyway.”

As well as blasting her critics, Charlotte also took to her Instagram story this week to share a baby scan image.

Charlotte, who already shares three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude with Matt, wrote in the caption: “Got to to see our little cherby today [emjoi] was so nice to see my baby [emoji]

“As long as it’s happy & healthy I’m not bothered if it’s a girl or boy!!”