Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool celebrity Charlotte Dawson has been pictured for the first time with her fiance Matt Sarsfield since news of his infedility broke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expectant mum of three Charlotte, who just turned 32, has been spotted with her partner Matt, 33, for the first time since she found out he had sent explicit texts to another woman two months ago.

The couple, who have been together for eight years and engaged for four, have had a rocky time of it ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Matt reportedly moved back into the family home in September, he had not fully been forgiven, with Charlotte telling the Mirror: “I made him go and say sorry to the life-size cardboard cutout I keep of my dad [late comedy entertainer Les Dawson]. And he has a lot of making up to do with my mum, too."

The former Ex-on-the-Beach star has also not included Matt in any of her recent social media posts -including when she revealed the gender of their baby or her recent birthday celebrations.

However in pictures obtained today by the Sun, it appears that Matt is involved in Charlotte’s birthday celebrations after all as the couple can clearly be seen checking into a hotel in the Lakes for a birthday get away.

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield on holiday in Mallorca in July. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

In the pictures, the pair, both dressed in casual clothes, do not look very celebratory and indeed a source told the Sun that the getaway comes following another row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The source said: "Charlotte and Matt had a huge row just before going away to the Lakes and he said he didn’t want to go.

"It was another blow for Charlotte, it’s her birthday and she’s pregnant – she just wants them to get on.

"She’s put everything behind her for the sake of their kids but there is still lots of tension. He has gone with her this weekend but they looked really frosty today."

Read More Comedian Ed Bryne to bring his new show featuring some "heart-wrenching" stuff to Lancashire

The couple’s getaway is not the first attempt to prove they are slowly getting back on track as it was also revealed this week that Matt would be joining Charlotte on her podcast very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former rugby player is apparently due to appear on Charlotte’s Naughty Corner to talk about what actually happened with those texts.

An insider, again talking to the Sun said: "Everyone wants to know what happened and his side of the story, so Charlotte thought it was the best way to do it.

"She didn’t really give him much choice in the matter and it’s fair to say he’s not really looking forward to it.

"But at this point he will do what he can do get back in her goodbooks and win back some trust."