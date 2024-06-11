Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool born celebrity Charlotte Dawson has marked the death of her late father, the legendary comedian Les Dawson, in a rather interesting way.

Comedian Les died on June 10 1993 aged 62, when his daughter Charlotte was just eight months old.

Despite his passing so soon in her life, Charlotte, who went on to become a reality star, says she still feels very close to her dad and even has a tattoo of his face on her neck.

The 31-year-old mum of two took to her Instagram account yesterday to pay tribute to Les on the 31st anniversary of his death.

In a story posted first thing, Charlotte explained that she was excited to start a new venture that day whilst also feeling very aware of the somber occasion.

Charlotte said: “It’s my first day today and I’m nervous but excited. It is a little bit of a bittersweet day, it’s an emotional day as well as an exciting day but I really feel like my dad’s with me today, I really do. I saw a robin on the way here as well... and I just really felt like he was with me. It’s the anniversary of my dad’s death today. Tenth of June, 31 years ago. I can’t believe it’s been 31 years, I just can’t, I really can’t.”

Comedian Les Dawson (right) died on June 10 1993 when his daughter Charlotte (left) was just eight months old. Credit: Getty | Getty

The former Ex on the Beach star then shared a follow up video in which the overlay text read: “Have a chippeh & a drink for my legend of a dad today”.

In this story, Charlotte, who is mum to three-year-old Noah and 10-month-old Jude, added: “Can’t even imagine how my mum must be feeling today but let’s just remember what an incredible legacy my dad’s left. He is everybody’s hero, still today after 31 years. He is the biggest legend.

“Noah knows exactly who grandad Les is. We watched his videos last night in bed and he was laughing his head off, he finds him hilarious. His [Les’] comedy is so up to date isn’t it? It’s just never going to go out of date and he’s just my hero, everybody’s hero and he’s still loved by so many and remembered by so many which is just incredible. My dad will be buzzing up there so let’s have a chippy today guys. That was his favourite, like me. Chips and gravy.”

Later in the day - presumably after starting her new secret venture - Charlotte revealed how exactly she paid tribute to her dad on the anniversary of his death...

Again taking to her Instagram, Charlotte shared a series of photos and clips of herself with her two boys enjoying a chips and gravy tea on a picnic blanket in front of Les’ statue in Lytham St Annes.

In the caption, Charlotte wrote: “I know I was only 8 months old which I get people saying you never knew him… I did know him. I just don’t remember but I’m extremely lucky to have all the special home videos he made, YouTube clips, tv shows & lots of pictures. I’m so proud to be his daughter but I just want my daddy back. I Iove that we celebrate with the boys now at your statue & it’s the norm to Noah and will be to Jude soon..we loved having a picnic with chips & graveh to celebrate you💙 we love you so much & we wish you were here so much.. xxxxxxxx”

Charlotte, her mum Tracy, and her two sons enjoyed chips and gravy at Les' statue. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram. | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Before going to bed, Charlotte also shared various clips of Les in times gone by, and clips from his funeral - in which she swears she said the word ‘dada’ for the first time.

In her final story post, Charlotte posts a clip from Jude’s babycam on her story as well, in which white spots float across the camera.

In overlay text, she wrote “Is this an orb or dust it’s only happened tonight on his camera x”, implying her dad may be sending her a message on the day of his death.

This is not the first time Charlotte has said she believes her late father is giving her a sign for instance in February, her shower glass smashed suddenly and she took to her Instagram story to tell followers it may be a message from Les.

At the time, she said: “My shower has smashed to pieces and I don’t understand how or why. Like I’m just trying to say it’s my dad and he’s telling me that he’s here but this is weird." Last Christmas, Charlotte also said Les sent her a message from beyond the grave through the medium of a fairy bauble he had given her as a present.