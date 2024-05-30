Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire star Charlotte Dawson is one of many hundreds of thousands of people who have attended - and loved! - a Girls Aloud gig recently.

The iconic girl group Girls Aloud are currently part way through a 30-date arena tour with Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh taking to the stage together for the first time in years.

Called The Girls Aloud Show, the tour is dedicated to former band member Sarah Harding, who died of breast cancer age 39 three years ago, and serves as a celebration of their music.

Blackpool born reality star Charlotte Dawson attended a Girls Aloud concert over the weekend - trecking down from the Fylde Coast to Manchester’s AO Arena.

Ahead of the gig, the mum-of-two shared a comical video to her TikTok in which she was asked followers to help her decide which dress to wear whilst her eldest son - Noah, 3 - attempted to join in whilst wearing his own impressive Captain America suit.

In the caption to the video, Charlotte shared her excitement for the gig, writing: “She’s off duty for a few hours 😂😂😂 off to @girlsaloud I’m soooo excited reliving my chuffin youth!!! Canny wait to see my kween chezza cole I’m obvs trying to channel my inner chezza with my hair.. but what to wear??!! Which one do you love the most … the black dress or the pink dress? Both from @Lavish Alice Retail I’m obsessed with both but pink is more girls aloud 💗 how cute is Noah helping me 😂 I can’t cope with him.. 🥹 & Matthew on daddy day care hahaha”

Charlotte Dawson pictured at a Girls Aloud show at the AO Arena in Manchester. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram

In an Instagram post then shared the next day, Charlotte - who went fo the pink dress in the end - said: “I had an absolute ball last night at @girlsaloud with the fabulous @collectioncosmetics_uk with some right belters 💋💄I was trying channeling my inner chezza who I love hahahaha as you can hear me screaming her on my stories 🤦🏽‍♀️😂🥂 What a beautiful tribute to the icon Sarah Harding it was so emotional.”

In the post, Charlotte shared a variety of photos of herself with friends from the Collection Cosmetics team as well as videos of Girl Aloud performing and it appears that Charlotte and her friends were in a private box.

The following day, the former Ex-on-the-Beach star also shared another Tik Tok video in which Noah and his younger brother, 10-year-old Jude, were trying to eat breakfast whilst Charlotte danced around singing the Girls Aloud track ‘Jump’.