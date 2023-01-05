Charity boss leading £8.7m Ukraine appeal recognised with Lancastrian Award

The Friends of Real Lancashire group presented the award to Rev Bernard Cocker in recognition of the Trust’s achievements both here in the UK and

internationally, including the charity’s ongoing response to the war in Ukraine.

Last month Rev Cocker thanked kind-hearted Lancastrians for sending £8.7 million of aid to Ukraine – he said that as soon as the Ukraine Emergency Appeal was launched, financial donations and practical aid poured in.

Bernard Cocker

Speaking about his recognition, Rev Cocker said: “This reward is gratefully accepted on behalf of all those who have worked with the charity over many years, without them, none of this would have been possible.

"We are all one team, all working together to bring practical and spiritual help to some of the poorest in this hurting world.

“Working alone, none of us can really achieve much. But when we willingly bring all our skills, resources; and especially our time together; we can, and have moved mountains, saving live and changing others for the better.

Bernard's certificate

"Lancashire people are some of the kindest and most generous people you could wish to meet! God bless you all.”

History of the Trust and how to help

International Aid Trust began its ministry in Ukraine in 1991, and so has been ideally placed to support people whose lives have been devastated by the war.

Aid is still being sent out and so donations of food, toiletries, medical supplies, generators and warm clothing are gratefully received.

Volunteers are also needed to help with sorting and packing donations and for all areas of the charity’s UK work.

The Trust also has ongoing, life changing projects in West Africa, Asia and other parts of Eastern Europe as well as running projects in this country, such as the annual Christmas shoebox appeal, which has brought joy and hope to hundreds of thousands of people of all ages living in poverty.

If you would like more information, to donate or to volunteer with International Aid Trust, visit their website: www.internationalaidtrust.org.uk