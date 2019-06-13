Changes to plans for pilot scheme bringing trams to Preston

Have your say

Bosses bringing a pilot tram scheme to Preston want to adjust multiple conditions imposed by already approved plans.

Trampower has applied to vary the 13 conditions attached to proposals to reinstate a former railway line in Deepdale.

The changes relate to crossing barriers, fencing, the building of a tram shed, storage, masts and platform, archaeological work, noise and vibration mitigation measures, and foul and surface water drainage.

The application has been submitted to officers at Preston City Council on behalf of Trampower Limited by agent PWA Planning.

The Guild Line is the first of a proposed multi-line network, which Tramline says “will connect many key parts of the city with Park and Ride stations outside the city centre”.

It will also connect many areas of the city to the Railway Station, retail parks, Royal Preston Hospital, Deepdale stadium, the University of Central Lancashire and many schools.

The first step of the Preston Trampower scheme will open a pilot line between Deepdale Street and the West View Leisure Centre, complete with a modern Tram Depot on the old coal yard.

Preston Trampower, formed in 2010, was granted planning permission in November 2016 to create the pilot tramway in the Deepdale area of the city.

The tramway will stretch to 3.5 miles once completed. Trams last ran in Preston in December 1935.