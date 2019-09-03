Changes to housing development in Woodplumpton could see number of homes jump by 42

Have your say

Changes to a housing development in Woodplumpton could see the number of homes jump by 42.

Houses planned for Sandyforth Lane could climb from 217 to 259 if proposals get the green light.

David Wilson Homes wants to alter 86 homes to be able to fit an extra 42 houses to the site.

Planning documents state: “The alterations proposed relate to a re-plan of the parcel of land to the east of Aldeburgh Drive and south of Sandyforth Lane, replacing a number of the larger house types with smaller units.”

The development would be made up of a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties.