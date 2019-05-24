Challenge#18 to mark Katy Holmes's 18th birthday in hope of raising awareness for brain tumours

A host of well wishers are taking part in #Challenge 18 to help Katy Holmes’s family celebrate what would have been her 18th birthday.

Katy, of Penwortham, died of a brain tumour three months after diagnosis in January 2012 aged 10.

In preparation for her birthday on Sunday, her family came up with the idea to incorporate the milestone number in a challenge.

Her mum, Paula, 42, was overwhelmed by the support the family has received and says she is grateful so many people want to celebrate in her honour.

She said: “We didn’t want to leave the day to pass by unmarked so as a family we decided on #Challenge18, asking people to incorporate 18 into an event. They didn’t have to raise money, but it would be great if they did. So many people have come forward and it makes us feel like we are not alone. I am so grateful for everyone’s support. You expect people to move on but for them to still think of us as a family is amazing.

“As a family, we will be thinking of Katy in our own way. I will be cheering on a team led by Richard Carroll, of Penwortham, who will be cycling coast to coast from Workington to Sunderland, The challenge is supposed to be 24 hours but they will do it in 18

“Katy’s sister Charley, 15, is on a school trip to Disneyland Paris this weekend and will go on 18 rides. Our last family holiday was at Disneyworld in Florida, so it will be difficult for Charley but she will be surrounded by her friends.

“Her other sister, Scarlet, who is seven, also wants to do a challenge and has suggested walking 18 miles. We plan to do this as a family, with their dad, David, and do a section of the Guild Wheel.”

Following Katy’s death, her parents Paula and David set up The Katy Holmes Trust to raise awareness and help research brain tumours. Visit www.katyholmestrust.co.uk.