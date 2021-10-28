Central Pier in Blackpool is to get a 'bigger' £4 million Big Wheel
A new Big Wheel is to be built on Central Pier, it was announced.
The attraction, which will cost £4 million, will take a year to make and hopefully open before summer 2023.
The Blackpool Pier Company, which owns the resort's three piers, said: "It's been something we've been planning for a while and we couldn't be prouder to be part of something that will help shape the future of Blackpool's tourism by upscaling this iconic attraction.
"We are, as they say, going large!"
While the firm did not immediately say how big the new wheel will be, the current one stands at 108ft tall and is a firm favourite for wedding proposals, film projects, and holiday snapshots.
The new attraction will have accessible carriages that are wheelchair-friendly, VIP carriages, and carriages that are "partly enclosed to protect riders from the weather".
The pier's plans must also first navigate the council's planning process.
