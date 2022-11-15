Due to "unforeseen circumstances", S Club's Jo O’Meara will no longer be performing and switching the Leyland Christmas lights on at the event on Saturday, November 26. She will be replaced by her former bandmates Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh who will join Corrie's loveable dope Kirk Sutherland aka Andy Whyment for the festivities.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We are pleased to announce that Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh will be in Leyland to switch on the lights and they will also be performing some classic S Club 7 hits!"

The event, hosted in partnership with Leyland Town Team, will begin on Hough Lane from 11.30am with the main event taking place at 5.30pm following an exciting performance from S Club. There will be lots to enjoy during the day including fairground rides, market stalls, street food, live music and entertainment from 3pm and children will be able to meet Santa in his Grotto. Stalls, crafts and refreshments will also be available throughout the day at Leyland United Reformed Church along with a special Christingle celebration which will take place at 4pm.

Jo's S Club seven bandmates Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh will replace in switching on the lights

Free parking for the event sponsored by Royal Flush Vapes and Brian Pilkington Estate Agents, will be available on the day at South Ribble car parks: Churchill Way, Sumner Street, King Street and Ecroyd Street. The local Leyland Cross Christmas Light Switch on will take place the night before on Friday 25 November from 6pm to 7.30pm with free refreshments and mince pies available.

The event schedule is as follows:

10.00am: Leyland United Reformed Church opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Club's Jo O'Meara has had to pull out of switching on the Leyland Christmas lights due to "unforeseen circumstances"

11.30am: Street stalls and fairground rides open.

12 noon: Children's activities open at the indoor market.

3-5pm: Live music onstage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.00pm: Christingle in the Leyland United Reformed Church.

Coronation Street's Kirk Sutherland aka Andy Whyment will help switch on the Leyland Christmas lights

5.10pm: S Club.

5.23pm: Mayor of South Ribble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

5.27pm: Andy Whyment.

5.30pm: Light switch on.

6.00pm: Event ends.