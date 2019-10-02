Celebrating Penwortham's talent at annual Autumn Show

Have your say

Crafts, floral arrangements, fruit and veg, artwork and embroidery were among the items on display at Penwortham Autumn Show on Saturday.

Held at Penwortham United Reformed Church in Liverpool Road and organised by South Ribble Council, the annual event has been running since 2013, featuring exhibits from schools, churches, groups and individuals.

Ian Bowman with his 1st place basket of vegetables

Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor Harry Hancock was on hand to dish out awards to entrants. There were also also demonstrations of flower arranging.

Coun Hancock said: “It was a first class afternoon. You don’t realise the breadth of talent there is in town.

“It’s a great event for Penwortham and hopefully will run for many years to come.”

Penwortham Mayor, Councillor Geoff Crewe, also attended with his wife, Mayoress Helen Crewe.

Mayor and Mayoress of Penwortham Coun Geoff and Helen Crewe

He said: “It was a wonderful showcase of Penwortham talent.”

Marshall Smalley and his award winning wreath

Amanda Conlon and her 1st place flower arrangement