Cash boost of £40k looks set to be channelled into Haslam Park play area in Ashton

Funding of £40k to give a park in Preston a new look is set to be released.

The play area at Haslam Park in Ashton is to be the recipient after the friends group secured the cash.

Preston City Council’s Cabinet is set to channel the funding through in a vote on Wednesday, December 18.

The funding will be used to install a new balance beam, double slide and activity net, swings, roundabout and will also see other equipment refurbished.

A report coming before Cabinet states: “Haslam Park play area serves a large catchment of children and families; however, the equipment is very old and tired and in need of modernisation.

“Significant pieces of equipment have been lost from the play area because they have become past serviceable repair.”

The refurbishments will be financed with £4,400 from local charity the Harris Trust, £10,000 Government money from the Parks Fund and £30,000 from Lancashire Environmental Fund.