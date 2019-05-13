Caritas Care's VIP team in Preston wins League 4 cup of the Lancashire FA

Members of Caritas Care’s VIP (Vision in People) football team are celebrating after winning the League 4 cup at the Lancashire FA.

They were also named runners up in Division 4 of the Enrichment League, dedicated to adults in social care who may not ordinarily be able to access these opportunities in football.

The team was set up by Pete Robinson, a support worker in VIP. He, along with his colleague Martin Dick, coached the team and supported them to attend and compete in the matches.

The team joined the league in Division 4 and went on to win 15 out of 18 matches throughout the season which has resulted in them receiving a well deserved promotion to Division 3.

Pete said: “It has been a privilege to see the team grow. They have shown enthusiasm, determination and enjoyment in every game.

“We are hugely proud of our VIP team. What an amazing result for a newly developed team just starting out in their first season."

Chris Dawes, Director of Scruffymonkey, who sponsored the team, said: “We are over the moon with this result and so proud to sponsor them and follow their journey to becoming a winning team.”

Pete now has a desire to set up a second team and hopes to further develop the skills of the team through regular training sessions and by seeking grants and public donations.