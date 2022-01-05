A spokesperson for the cancer support charity said: "In the news yesterday two local Trusts, Morecambe Bay and Blackpool, declared critical incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This has arisen due to the number of patients in the hospitals with Covid but also difficulties with staffing levels due to staff absences - caused by covid.

They added: "We are sure everyone will understand the need to act upon this information and look forward to welcoming our groups back as soon as possible."