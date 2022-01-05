CancerHelp Preston suspends January group sessions due to Covid
CancerHelp has decided to pause all group sessions during January and have said they will review the situation mid-month and are keeping an eye on the situation locally on a daily basis.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:30 pm
A spokesperson for the cancer support charity said: "In the news yesterday two local Trusts, Morecambe Bay and Blackpool, declared critical incidents.
"This has arisen due to the number of patients in the hospitals with Covid but also difficulties with staffing levels due to staff absences - caused by covid.
They added: "We are sure everyone will understand the need to act upon this information and look forward to welcoming our groups back as soon as possible."