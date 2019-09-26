Can you help Much Hoole charity's appeal for winter warmers and hospital beds?

An urgent appeal for warm clothing, bedding and hospital beds has been launched by Much Hoole-based International Aid Trust.

The charity is getting ready for aid trips to Moldova and Ukraine, which typically experience harsh winters.

Julie Rowlandson of International Aid charity in Hoole sorting urgently needed clothing

Julie Rowlandson from the charity, said: “We are reaching out to people who are very poor. Last year our chief executive visited houses where there was ice on the floor because people couldn’t afford to heat them.”

The charity is also looking for donations of serviceable hospital beds.

Julie added: “A lot of hospitals in Eastern Europe have very old beds with flock mattresses.We want to replace them, and have been helped out by donations from the Royal Liverpool and Ormskirk hospitals. But we’re looking for more, and would love to hear from people connected to hospitals or care homes.”

The goods are taken out to Eastern Europe and in some countries the charity has its own local staff and volunteers.

Julie added: "As a Christian Charity we always work closely with local churches and other trusted partners, who know the local community well and make sure the warm clothes and so on get to the people who most need them."

Anyone able to help is asked to call 01772 611000 or email: office@internationalaidtrust.org.uk