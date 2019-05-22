Can tennis pro Robyn Moore hit 200,000 balls for Bright Ideas for Tennis at Woodplumpton and District Community Club to raise awareness of mental health issues?

A tennis club will be helping a woman reach her goal of hitting 200,000 tennis balls to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Robyn Moore will be at Woodplumpton and District Community Club on Sunday, June 9, from 2pm until 6pm, for a charity event where she will continue her Breakpoint 2019 challenge for Bright Ideas for Tennis.

There will also be a barbecue and a raffle for the chance to play with ex professionals.

Funds raised will help expand the I Play 30 disability tennis programme operated by Bright Ideas for Tennis, allowing people with disabilities to play tennis for free.

The venue is just one of 46 sites across the country where Robyn will attend. Her final shot will be at the AELTC Community Sports ground, Wimbledon.

Robyn, who suffers from PTSD and lives in Hampshire, said: “Throughout June, I will be embarking on a monumental tennis challenge in order to raise awareness of and raise funds for mental health support in the UK.

“Playing for eight to 10 hours a day, on every day in June, I will hit 200,000 shots, sending the ball travelling a total distance of 5m metres.”

“There are approximately 5m people in the UK who have suffered or are suffering with mental health and I intend to hit a tennis ball for every one of them.

“One in five of all people in the UK have a disability. Of those that have taken up tennis, 80 per cent say that they feel happier, healthier and less isolated.”

Chris James, who is overseeing the event, said: “The event is organised by the tennis charity Bright Ideas for Tennis, run by ex British Davis Cup player Danny Sapsford.

“Former Danny Sapsford and fellow former professional Luke Milligan had visited our club previously and we agreed to host his event as it seems a worthy cause and it will hopefully promote a bit of interest in our very small club.”