Campaigners share vision to help save Preston's much-loved Tram Road Bridge

Campaigners who want to see a key bridge linking Preston and South Ribble reopened have come forward with a vision for its future.

It follows an announcement from Lancashire County Council engineers who say that The Old Tram Road Bridge has more than 200 faults.

They say the problems could ultimately cause parts of the structure to collapse without warning so it is to stay closed indefinitely.

A spokesman for The Friends of the Old Tramroad Bridge Michael Nye wants to see the much-loved link route restored. He said: “The friends group have got plans for a Penwortham South Bank project which is an alternative to knocking the bridge down.

“It will see the Tram Bridge reopened and repaired. It would also see the Railway Bridge refurbished.

“We would have a little conservation area on the Penwortham side with wild flowers and both bridges would have wildlife pathways.

“There’s so much skill in the group and they know that this is possible. A project like that would easily welcome Heritage Lottery Funding. We have got that versus a derelict structure.”

Responding to the new findings about the state of the bridge commentators took to Facebook to voice their opinions. Bill Alton said: “If not repaired it defiantly need’s replacing, Without a shadow of a doubt.”