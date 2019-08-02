Call to help clean up Friargate in Preston

Cafe owners are calling for volunteers to roll up their sleeves, pull on their gardening gloves and join a community clean-up in Preston, armed with secateurs.

Town House Coffee and Brew Bar is behind the day dedicated to sprucing up Friargate tomorrow.

Owners Bernice Newton and Louis Snape had organised a clean up day last year and this year promises to be bigger. Bernice said: “Since we started the clean up events last year the ripple effect has been really positive.”

Appealing for volunteers to help out a spokesman said: “We are back and this year. We’re creeping our way towards the centre of the city and we are looking for people like you to join our event.

“Everyone of all ages is welcome to join. Please bring gardening gloves, secateurs, long sleeves and dress for the weather.”

Weeding, raking, hedge trimming, litter picking and tidying are all jobs on Saturday’s to do list.

The day starts with volunteers meeting at Town House Coffee and Brew Bar at 9.30am.

The group will then head down to the peace gardens at 10am for a spot of hedge trimming, litter picking and cleaning, patio weeding and raking.

At 11am the focus will be around patio weeding around the street furniture on Friargate and cleaning the area.

Lunch will be at 12pm, followed by more weeding and tidying around North Friargate before tidying up to head back to Town House for a group picture at 4pm.

The National Citizen Service, Preston BID and Preston City Council are all helping out to help in the clean up.