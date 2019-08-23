Call for photographers to submit photos for competition to display them at Preston Bus Station exhibition

Have your say

Photographers - budding and blooming - are invited to submit their photos for a display honouring Preston Bus Station.

Beautiful and Brutal: 50 Years in the life of Preston Bus Station will also see curators trawl through the archives at the Harris museum and art gallery in search of the best images representing its life span.

The images from the collection will be displayed around the Harris between September 21 until November 24.

There will be prizes as part of the photography competition and an opportunity to sell work.

An events programme at Preston Bus Station and the Harris will include films, talks, tours and workshops to put the social architecture of the building and its role in the city into context.

A spokesman for the exhibition said: “Existing work will feature alongside new contemporary art commissions by LOW PROFILE, Keith Harrison and Anna Raczynski to reveal aspects of the architecture on site and in the Harris.

“LOW PROFILE will explore the role of people in the building’s identity through a large-scale artwork.

“Keith, known for his sculptural and audio work, will be creating a performative work at the Preston Bus Station.

“Anna and artist and filmmaker will be creating a series of talking head portraits of people associated with Preston Bus Station.”

Built in 1969, Preston Bus Station was the largest in Europe – a space-age structure built in the same year as the moon landing.

For more contact James Arnold at j.arnold@preston.gov.uk or 01772 905406